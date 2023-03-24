Man arrested at alleged bank robbery identified as sex offender from UO trespass incident

EUGENE, Ore. – On Wednesday, Eugene Police Department responded to an alleged bank robbery at the Wells Fargo on Oak and Broadway. When they arrived, they determined there was no robbery, but did arrest Elijah Weber, 28, of Cottage Grove.

Weber made headlines earlier this month when he was found allegedly masturbating in the showers of the women’s locker room at the University of Oregon Student Rec Center. At the time, the University of Oregon Police Department identified Weber as a registered sex offender. But because neither witness wanted to press charges, there was no case and Weber was given a UO Letter of Trespass. The letter stated Weber would be subject to arrest if he set foot on any property owned or operated by the university.

According to Eugene police, Weber went into the bank demanding money. Call details provided to the officers indicated Weber could be high risk. When officers arrived on scene, they found no robbery, but Weber did begin fighting with police and resisting arrest.

When police looked closer into Weber’s record, they found an outstanding warrant for his arrest. They also determined that he was a sex offender. But contrary to the run-in with UOPD, Weber showed up as “failed to register.”

Chris Parosa, Chief Deputy District Attorney for Lane County, explained how a sex offender’s status can change in such a short time.

“A person who is a registered sex offender ultimately has to notify a law enforcement agency within ten days of moving, so if they move to a new residence,” Parosa said. “Or ultimately annually on their birthday.”

But Parosa pointed out certain factors specifically in this area that make it hard to always keep up with sex offenders and their registration status.

“The reality is a lot of our sex offenders in this community -- many of them are homeless,” Parosa said. “You know it’s very difficult to prove they failed to register after, or within ten days of a move, if they never had a home to begin with.”

At this time, Weber’s housing situation is unclear. He is currently in custody at the Lane County Jail on charges of resisting arrest, first-degree disorderly conduct, and failure to register as a sex offender.

The original warrant police identified was for failure to appear in court on a reckless driving charge from Oregon State Police.