Man arrested, charged after allegedly threatening victim with a knife, deputies say

COQUILLE, Ore. – A man was arrested and charged on Friday for a restraining order violation after allegedly threatening someone with a knife, Coos County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) officials said.
Deputies responded to a Fairview Road home at 3:58 p.m. on March 31, where a suspect, identified as Harley Williams, 26, of Coquille, was allegedly threatening someone with a knife, Coos County authorities said.
While en-route, deputies learned that Williams had an active retraining order that prohibited him from being there, authorities said. CCSO officials said that deputies quickly restrained Williams to prevent him from hurting anyone.
Williams was arrested and charged with a restraining order violation and booked at the Coos County Jail where he remains in custody, authorities said.
Court records show Williams faces two felony weapons charges and two misdemeanor menacing charges. The court documents also reported that Williams was scheduled for arraignment on Monday afternoon.