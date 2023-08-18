Man arrested, charged with felony assault in Whitaker area stabbing

EUGENE, Ore. – A man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault on Thursday afternoon for allegedly stabbing another man in the Whitaker area, according to the Eugene Police Department.
EPD officials said that police responded at about 4:42 p.m. on August 17 to a stabbing in the 1000 block of West 7th Avenue. Responding officers found a 34-year-old man laying on the curb with a woman who was providing him with emergency first aid, authorities said. Police said the suspect, identified as Troy Kem Kronquest, 60, ran away from the scene but was found by officers in the area of West 7th Avenue and Blair Boulevard.
Police arrested and charged Kronquest with first-degree assault, authorities said. According to Lane County Jail records, he is still in custody as of August 18.