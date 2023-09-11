Man arrested, charged with murder of 78-year-old Oakland woman

OAKLAND, Ore. – A man believed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s office to have murdered a 78-year-old Oakland woman was arrested in Washington County on Friday night, deputies said.
Back on August 12, DCSO deputies and officers from the Sutherlin Police Department responded to a home on Coltrin Lane in Oakland for reports of a suspicious death. Deputies said they found Terry Lea Deane, 78, dead of an apparent homicide. The Douglas County Major Crimes Team was quickly assigned to try to find a suspect, and put out a call for information to the public.
The DCSO said their investigation eventually identified Dwayne Michael Lauka, 45, of Washington County, as a suspect in Deane’s death. Lauka was arrested on September 8 in Tualatin, Oregon by law enforcement officers from the DCSO, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Tualatin Police Department, the DCSO said. He was taken to the Douglas County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder, and the DCSO said more charges are expected soon.
The DCSO is asking the public for more information about the case. Anyone with information about Lauka or his whereabouts between August 11 and September 8 is urged to contact the DCSO. The DCSO said Lauka has no fixed address and is from the Washington County area, but has ties to the Portland area as well as Douglas and Josephine Counties. According to the DCSO, Lauka also has several aliases including Sammi Alameer, Jason Myers, Dwayne Lauk, Dwayne Michael Luaka, Dwayne Michael Alshargabi-Lauka and Michael Eugene West.
Anyone with information about Lauka’s whereabouts between August 11 and September 8 is asked to contact the DCSO at 541-440-4458 or via email at dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.