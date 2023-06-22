Man arrested following early morning crash, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – Authorities said a man was arrested on possible DUII charges following a motor vehicle crash on River Road early on Thursday morning.
Police were called to River Road at the Beltline Road intersection at about 12 a.m. on June 22 for a reported motor vehicle crash, authorities said. Police officials said a man driving a red Subaru Impreza crashed into a gray Toyota Matrix, and a female passenger in the Toyota was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the Subaru refused to take a field sobriety test and was arrested at the scene, police said.
EPD officials said the name of the driver in custody has not been released.