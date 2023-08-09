Man arrested following police chase facing multiple charges, including DUII

EUGENE, Ore. – A Eugene man was arrested early Wednesday morning on multiple charges after an extended chase with police between Eugene and Springfield, according to authorities.
The Eugene Police Department said an officer conducting a traffic stop on West 6th Avenue at 1:02 a.m. on August 9 saw a Ford F-150 speeding eastbound in the wrong direction on West 6th Avenue. The officer began a search for the vehicle and located the truck traveling westbound on West 7th Avenue, police said. EPD said the officer saw the truck swerve as he followed behind and suspected the driver was impaired. The officer attempted to pull over the truck’s driver, identified as Adrian Amir Allred, 34, of Eugene, near Franklin Boulevard and Orchard Street but the driver refused to stop, authorities said.
The chase continued for several miles through residential areas with Allred exceeding posted speed limits and occasionally driving in the oncoming lane of traffic, police said. Police officials said Allred evaded attempts by police to forcibly stop his vehicle. The chase ended when multiple officers pinned Allred’s vehicle after he took the southbound Interstate 5 exit, EPD said.
Police said that Allred was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and eluding. Allred also received several citations for traffic violations during the chase, police said.
Three police vehicles were damaged during the pursuit, EPD officials said.