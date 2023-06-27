Man arrested following south Eugene bank robbery, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene police officials said an arrest was made less than hour after a man allegedly robbed a south Eugene bank on Monday afternoon.
The Eugene Police Department responded to a reported robbery at U.S. Bank on Willamette Street at 1:20 p.m. on June 26, authorities said. Police said that they learned upon their arrival that the suspect had left and headed westbound toward the downtown area. There were no weapons seen during the robbery, police said.
EPD said that officers spotted a person matching the suspect’s description at 2:05 p.m. south of West 7th Avenue and Madison Street. Police detailed the suspect, Jason Joseph Robinson, 50, without incident, authorities said.
According to jail records, Robinson was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery, second-degree theft, and is currently in custody at the Lane County Jail.