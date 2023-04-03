Man arrested for allegedly firing gun inside Florence home, LCSO says

FLORENCE, Ore. – A man was arrested on Saturday after deputies received reports of shots fired at a home near Florence, authorities said.
Authorities said deputies responded to a 911 call shortly before 8 a.m. on April 1 for gunshots fired inside a home on Rustic Lane north of Florence.
Deputies said the caller told deputies that an allegedly intoxicated man, later identified as David Paul Williams, 64, was shooting a gun inside the house. Sheriff’s officials said shots could be heard in the background on the 911 call.
Sheriff’s officials said the caller also told deputies that Williams pointed the gun at the caller several times. The caller fled the house and sought refuge at a neighbor’s home, deputies said.
Deputies surrounded the home and contacted Williams by phone, at which point he surrendered to authorities without further incident, authorities said. Williams was arrested and charged with menacing, unlawful weapons use and reckless endangering, deputies said. He is being held at the Lane County Jail.
Oregon State Police and the Florence Police Department assisted deputies with the investigation, sheriff’s officials said.