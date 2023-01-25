Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs to children near Eugene schools; students and parents speak out

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after allegedly selling drugs to children near Eugene schools, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
Earlier in January, Lane County Sheriff’s Office investigators received information about a man that was believed to be dealing drugs to children.
In a follow up investigation, detectives learned that the man had been allegedly parking his RV in various locations between South Eugene High School and Roosevelt Middle School and selling various drugs to juveniles in the South Eugene area.
He was additionally found to have been frequenting the Amazon Skate Park.
The man was identified as 47-year-old Jeremy Lee Linville. On January 19, 2023, deputies searched his RV, that was parked in the 600 block of east 22nd Ave.
During the warrant service, deputies found methamphetamine and several pounds of marijuana. A stolen firearm was also found in Linville’s RV.
Linville was arrested and lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana, and Delivery of MDMA within 1,000 feet of a School.
August Allen, a South Eugene High School student, told KEZI that she's seen the RV parked by the school many times.
"Every time I drive past the school it was always there, and I'm like 'is something living there,' I thought someone was just living in it," Allen said.
But Allen said she wasn't surprised to find out that drugs were involved.
"I didn't know that a man was selling drugs in there, but I'm not surprised. Drugs are prevalent in a lot of high schools, but specifically South has a really big drug problem," Allen said.
Allen said she's even heard students talking about going out to get drugs.
"I definitely do overhear people saying 'hey, are we going to get drugs after school?' so there's a good chance it was from that van," Allen said.
For Michelle Dressler, a parent, she said she's disturbed by the situation.
"Really shocked, scared to say the least. Knowing that something like that, like a predator is out here on our streets makes me feel really unsafe," Dressler said.
To make things even worse, she said that she plans to send her daughter to Roosevelt Middle School.
"We have an incoming sixth grader going to Roosevelt, so that definitely does not make me want to send my kiddo to a school that's being targeted," Dressler said.
Tom Speldrich, spokesperson for the Lane County Sheriff's Office, encourages parents to talk with their kids about drugs and strangers.
"Make sure that your children understand that there are some risks involved, and that not everybody from point A to point B has the best intentions for them," Speldrich said.
As for Linville, he's scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 27.