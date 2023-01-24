Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs to children near Eugene schools

EUGENE, Ore. - A man is in jail after allegedly selling drugs to children near Eugene schools, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
Earlier this month, Lane County Sheriff’s Office investigators received information about a man that was believed to be dealing drugs to children.
In a follow up investigation, detectives learned that the man had been allegedly parking his RV in various locations between South Eugene High School and Roosevelt Middle School and selling various drugs to juveniles in the South Eugene area.
He was additionally found to have been frequenting the Amazon Skate Park.
The man was identified as 47-year-old Jeremy Lee Linville. On January 19th, 2023, deputies searched his RV, that was parked in the 600blk of E. 22nd Ave.
During the warrant service, deputies found methamphetamine and several pounds of marijuana. A stolen firearm was also found in Linville’s RV.
Linville was arrested and lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana, and Delivery of MDMA within 1,000 feet of a School.