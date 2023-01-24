Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs to children near Eugene schools

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, a period of stagnant air
with light winds is expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory,
visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST
Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence
of poor air quality.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog may become widespread near the
Eugene area and southward. Fog will begin to erode in the
morning, but due to northerly winds may linger longer in the
south valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 15 ft at 17 seconds and north winds 5 to 10
kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs to children near Eugene schools

drug arrest man linville

EUGENE, Ore. - A man is in jail after allegedly selling drugs to children near Eugene schools, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

Earlier this month, Lane County Sheriff’s Office investigators received information about a man that was believed to be dealing drugs to children.

In a follow up investigation, detectives learned that the man had been allegedly parking his RV in various locations between South Eugene High School and Roosevelt Middle School and selling various drugs to juveniles in the South Eugene area.

He was additionally found to have been frequenting the Amazon Skate Park. 

The man was identified as 47-year-old Jeremy Lee Linville. On January 19th, 2023, deputies searched his RV, that was parked in the 600blk of E. 22nd Ave.

During the warrant service, deputies found methamphetamine and several pounds of marijuana. A stolen firearm was also found in Linville’s RV. 

Linville was arrested and lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana, and Delivery of MDMA within 1,000 feet of a School.     

