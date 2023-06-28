Man arrested for burglary after allegedly wearing resident's clothes

EUGENE, Ore. – A man is facing burglary charges after a series of alleged break-ins, during which he allegedly put on one resident’s clothing, police said.
According to Eugene Police Department, at about 3:34 a.m. on June 27 a woman in an apartment on west Fourth Avenue called 911 when a stranger tried her doorknob and was caught on security camera. EPD said that moments later, another woman in another apartment called to report that an unknown man had been in her apartment, but had walked out when she confronted him. However, the man was still in the apartment complex when she called, EPD said.
EPD said their officers arrived alongside a K-9 unit from the Lane County Sheriff’s office. The LCSO police dog tracked the man to a third apartment, where the LCSO deputy and an EPD officer spotted the suspect inside. According to EPD, the suspect, identified as Aaron Allen Harney, 33, was wearing the clothing of the apartment’s resident. Police said the apartment was in disarray and items had been gone through, but the resident was not present at the time.
EPD said Harney was arrested and jailed on two charges of first-degree burglary and three unrelated warrants. Stolen property was returned to the residents, EPD said.