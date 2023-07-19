Man arrested for disorderly conduct allegedly pointed gun at self, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – Authorities said Eugene police arrested a California man Tuesday evening who allegedly pointed a gun at his own head near a north Eugene bus stop.
The Eugene Police Department said that multiple officers responded at 5:50 p.m. on July 18 to Roosevelt Boulevard and Foch Street where a man who had been sitting outside a Lane Transit District bus stop allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at his head. EPD sent an armored vehicle and drone to the scene due to safety concerns, authorities said.
Police said that officers contacted the man, identified as Ricky Dwight Blount, 58, of Pomona, California, as he walked north on Highway 99 North. Blount was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon and second-degree disorderly conduct and transported to the Lane County Jail, police officials said. EPD officials said that a handgun was seized in the incident.
According to jail records, he is still in custody as of July 19.