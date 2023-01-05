Man arrested for fatal Highway 20 crash outside Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man has been arrested in connection to a December 18 head-on collision that left a 47-year-old woman dead, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.
The BCSO said that on December 18, a westbound Volkswagen Touareg later found to be operated by Patrick Serrano, 24, left its lane during a curve and struck an eastbound Honda CRV, operated by Andrea Thornberry, 47. The BCSO said Thornberry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and Serrano was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
The BCSO said an investigation began after the crash, and it eventually developed reason to arrest Serrano. The BCSO said Serrano was arrested on January 4 and sent to the Benton County Jail with charges of second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving. The BCSO would like to remind all drivers of the dangers of driving under the influence.