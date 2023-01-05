Man arrested for fatal Highway 20 crash outside Corvallis

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS
EVENING TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 22 to 27 ft at 12 seconds and
south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Isolated gusts to
50 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 16 to 21 ft at 15 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS
EVENING TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 22 to 27 ft at 12 seconds and
south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Isolated gusts to
50 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 16 to 21 ft at 15 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Man arrested for fatal Highway 20 crash outside Corvallis

  • Updated
  • 0
Jail cell

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man has been arrested in connection to a December 18 head-on collision that left a 47-year-old woman dead, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The BCSO said that on December 18, a westbound Volkswagen Touareg later found to be operated by Patrick Serrano, 24, left its lane during a curve and struck an eastbound Honda CRV, operated by Andrea Thornberry, 47. The BCSO said Thornberry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and Serrano was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The BCSO said an investigation began after the crash, and it eventually developed reason to arrest Serrano. The BCSO said Serrano was arrested on January 4 and sent to the Benton County Jail with charges of second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving. The BCSO would like to remind all drivers of the dangers of driving under the influence.

Tags

Recommended for you