Man arrested in connection with Sweet Home church fire

SWEET HOME, Ore -- A Sweet Home man is sitting in a Linn County Jail. he is believed to be the prime suspect in the Fir Lawn Lutheran Church fire.

The suspect is Andrew Cartwright, 36. Sweet Home Police Department said he is known in Sweet Home, and was experiencing homelessness. They also say it's possible he was trying to camp in the area.

In order to find Cartwright, police relied heavily on video evidence and testimony from people who knew him. It wasn't just Sweet Home police who was involved in this investigation. According to Sweet Home Police Captain Ryan Cummings Several agencies, including the Oregon State Police Arson Unit and Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office were key to finding Cartwright.

In regards to the arrest, Captain Cummings said, "He actually went to Roseburg just after this fire and was subsequently picked up there on an unrelated warrant."

Cartwright was checked into the Linn County Jail on April 25. The case has been handed over to the Linn County District Attorney.

Captain Cummings said, "We've been in touch with the Linn County District Attorney's Office and they have assured us that they'll do everything in their power to find justice in this case. Of course there is still a court process pending, and we'll see how that works out and we'll do everything we can to collaborate with them."

According to the estimates from the Sweet Home Police Department, the damages to the church could cost $1 million. Cartwright is also being charged with several felonies, including first-degree arson, second-degree burglary, and first-degree criminal mischief.

Ever since the fire, members of the congregation of Fir Lawn Lutheran Church have been going to United Methodist Church in Sweet Home to worship. There have even been joint sessions with the Methodist Church. The Church has also received donations from neighbors. President of the Church Council, Barb Moody, is very grateful for the community outreach and sees this as a silver lining, but there is still some uncertainty on the final fate of the burned church building.

Moody said, "Right now we're just kind of researching what our options are, as far as the church is concerned and then finding out what the community needs are at this time."

If she could meet Cartwright face to face, Barb Moody said she would tell him how much his actions hurt the congregation, especially many of the older members who had been attending for quite some time. However, she also said she would forgive him.

Moody said, "I know God forgives him, I guess I can too."

The next court hearing on this case is scheduled for May 8.