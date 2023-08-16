Man arrested in shooting buried himself to avoid capture, then later turned himself in

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 102.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOKE IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOG IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT THURSDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency continues an Air Quality Advisory for smoke,
which is in effect until 6 AM PDT Friday. In addition an Air Quality
Advisory for Smog remains in effect for the Eugene & Springfield area
through 6 AM Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect. Smoke from the
Bedrock and other fires in the region will continue to push smoke
into Lane County, affecting more locations including the
Eugene and Springfield metro area. LRAPA expects periods of
Unhealthy air quality in Oakridge, and Moderate to Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups in Eugene and Springfield.

An Air Quality Advisory for smog, or ozone remains in effect. The
advisory covers Eugene-Springfield area. The Air Quality Agencies expect
pollution to reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive
groups, including children, pregnant people, older adults, and people
with heart disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials
recommend that people limit outdoor activity when pollution levels
are high.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org
fire.airnow.gov
oregonsmoke.org

Man arrested in shooting buried himself to avoid capture, then later turned himself in

  • Updated
  • 0
Coos County Sheriff's Office

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Coos Bay man arrested for shooting another man early Tuesday morning buried himself in the ground to avoid capture by deputies before later turning himself in to authorities, sheriff's officials said.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a reported shooting at 12:48 a.m. on August 15 on Walker Lane just south of Charleston. Two CCSO deputies, along with the Coos Bay Police Department and Oregon State Police, responded to the scene and located the 35-year-old male victim who had a gunshot wound to his forearm, authorities said. CCSO said a witness at the scene provided the victim with first aid before the victim was transported to Bay Area Hospital.

An investigation determined that the suspect, identified as Kaleb P. Harris, 34, of Coos Bay, and the victim had gotten into a loud argument before the shots were fired, CCSO officials said. Deputies said that Harris ran from the scene and into nearby woods. A K9 deputy found ammunition matching the caliber and brand used in the incident but did not locate Harris, sheriff’s officials said.

CCSO officials said that Harris turned himself to authorities at about 9 a.m. and told deputies that he eluded the K9 by burying himself in the ground. Harris was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, deputies said.

Sheriff’s officials said Harris was transported to the Coos County Jail where he is currently in custody.

