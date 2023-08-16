Man arrested in shooting buried himself to avoid capture, then later turned himself in

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Coos Bay man arrested for shooting another man early Tuesday morning buried himself in the ground to avoid capture by deputies before later turning himself in to authorities, sheriff's officials said.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a reported shooting at 12:48 a.m. on August 15 on Walker Lane just south of Charleston. Two CCSO deputies, along with the Coos Bay Police Department and Oregon State Police, responded to the scene and located the 35-year-old male victim who had a gunshot wound to his forearm, authorities said. CCSO said a witness at the scene provided the victim with first aid before the victim was transported to Bay Area Hospital.
An investigation determined that the suspect, identified as Kaleb P. Harris, 34, of Coos Bay, and the victim had gotten into a loud argument before the shots were fired, CCSO officials said. Deputies said that Harris ran from the scene and into nearby woods. A K9 deputy found ammunition matching the caliber and brand used in the incident but did not locate Harris, sheriff’s officials said.
CCSO officials said that Harris turned himself to authorities at about 9 a.m. and told deputies that he eluded the K9 by burying himself in the ground. Harris was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, deputies said.
Sheriff’s officials said Harris was transported to the Coos County Jail where he is currently in custody.