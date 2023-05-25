Man arrested on multiple warrants after eluding deputy, CCSO says

CHARLESTON, Ore. -- A man with multiple outstanding warrants who eluded Coos County authorities was arrested Wednesday afternoon, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff’s officials said a deputy contacted a man and woman on May 24 at 2:48 p.m. in a vehicle that was backed into heavy brush on private property near milepost 13 on Seven Devils Road. A passenger in the vehicle identified himself as Michael A. Smith, 30, but then the woman who was driving left the scene at a high rate of speed, authorities said.
CCSO officials said that while in pursuit, dispatch informed the deputy that the man had given a false name. When he caught up to and stopped the vehicle, the passenger, later identified as Richard A. Smith, 40, of North Bend, fled from the vehicle once it stopped, authorities said.
Deputies said Smith led the deputy on a foot chase that ended with Smith running down a ravine into thick vegetation. A K-9 patrol unit was dispatched and tracked Smith for 250 yards before another deputy took Smith into custody, CCSO said.
Sheriff’s officials said that in addition to multiple outstanding warrants, Smith was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal mischief, providing false information, attempting to elude on foot, and third-degree escape.
The driver of the vehicle is under continued investigation and is expected to be cited in the incident, CCSO officials said.
Before his arrest, Smith told deputies he’d ingested a large amount of fentanyl, authorities said. Deputies said that after he was medically cleared at Coquille Valley Hospital, Smith was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he remains in custody.