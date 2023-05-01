Man arrested on warrants faces additional charges of theft and identity theft, deputies say

COQUILLE, Ore. – A Coos County man with outstanding warrants was arrested on Friday morning near Coquille and later faced additional charges of first-degree theft and identity theft, authorities said.
Coos County sheriff’s officials said a deputy on April 28 at 11:00 a.m. observed a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked facing eastbound on the westbound shoulder of Highway 42 South near milepost 10.
The deputy had seen the same vehicle parked on the same highway near Lampa Lane with a gas can on its roof earlier that day, authorities said.
The deputy continued driving toward Coquille when she noticed a man walking eastbound on the westbound shoulder, CCSO officials said. Sheriff’s officials said the deputy’s investigation revealed the man, identified as Derek J. Kilcoyne, 27, had two outstanding warrants, and placed him under arrest.
According to court documents, Kilcoyne was previously charged with misdemeanor driving uninsured and misdemeanor criminal driving while suspended or revoked.
Further investigation revealed Kilcoyne possessed two credit cards and other paper documents which did not belong to him, sheriff’s officials said.
After following up with the victim, the deputy determined the credit cards and documents were stolen, authorities said. The deputy will refer Kilcoyne to the Coos County District Attorney’s office to face additional charges that include one count of first-degree theft and two counts of identity theft, CCSO officials said.
Kilcoyne was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he was released on the agreement that he would appear later in court.