Man barricaded in garage arrested after search warrant served

EUGENE, Ore. – A Eugene man with a history of violent and disorderly conduct was arrested following a multiagency operation on Wednesday night, police said.
Eugene Police Department officials said a warrant was served at a home on Amirante Street on May 17 at 5:59 p.m. for the arrest of Alexander Phillip Konnoff, 30. Police said Konnoff was wanted on two warrants for probation violations, one of which was for a felony weapons offense.
Authorities said that Konnoff didn’t respond when they asked him to leave the home, and then barricaded himself in the garage. After a SWAT vehicle was used to break into the garage, an officer and K-9 arrested Konnoff and took him into custody, EPD said.
Police said Konnoff was not cooperative with medics who evaluated and cleared him for transport to the Lane County Jail. Konnoff continued to be combative during the booking process and was lodged at the jail, authorities said.
Police said EPD had received several complaints from neighbors alleging loud noise and disorderly behavior by Konnoff, but were unable to resolve the complaints due to a lack of patrol resources. A multiagency team consisting of EPD’s Street Crimes Unit, SWAT team, drone team, a K-9 unit, Crisis Negotiation Team, Metro Explosives Disposal Unit and Special Investigations Unit was assembled for the warrant due to previous violent interactions with Konnoff, police said.