Man breaks into one Springfield business to get into another

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield business owner says his store was broken into last weekend by a burglar who was seeking access to a neighboring business.
Local business owner Farhan Khan, who owns a couple businesses in Eugene and Springfield, said his hair salon, Cost Cutters, was broken into so that the burglars could break through the shared wall into CJ’s Deli. Khan said he feels his business was chosen as a secondary access point of lower security risk.
“We feel like it's a phenomenon going on that people are going into businesses breaking through trying to get to the goal business,” Khan said. “I think…the reason they used us was because we don't have that much security compared to the next-door neighbor, who were their targets.”
The incident happened at about 5:40 a.m. on July 22, and he got a call from employees at CJ’s Deli who asked him if he’d left his doors unlocked. He told them he hadn’t, and when Khan arrived he found the back door badly damaged. Then he found holes in the walls of the back room, which suggested the perpetrators wanted to get into CJ’s through the wall but they failed due to barriers to the walls.
Khan said he doesn’t know who the suspect is but the security video footage from CJ’s Deli that captured the incident has been turned over to the Springfield Police Department. The footage allegedly shows the suspect referencing his phone every time he tried and failed to get into the building, which led Khan to believe he was using YouTube videos to try and figure out how to breach the door, Khan said.
He described the suspect as a man wearing a mask and bandana, and left the scene in a Subaru. Khan said that several other area businesses have also been hit.
Khan said the incident has left him and others feeling vulnerable and anxious in the wake of being victimized via their livelihood.
“It is heart-wrenching for all of us,” he said. “I mean, it's hard enough to run a business, and then you have all these added expenses that you have never thought of encountering, I mean, this is...this is crazy. And we feel...we feel lost, we don't know, I mean I can put another door, I don't know when it's gonna be broken again.”
Khan said he’s aware of three or four other area businesses dealing with the same issue, including a nearby Great Clips salon.