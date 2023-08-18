 Skip to main content
Man charged with arson after allegedly setting fire behind Veneta grocery store

Lane County Sheriff's Office

VENETA, Ore. – A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly intentionally setting a small wooded area on fire behind a grocery store in Veneta, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO officials said that at 5 p.m. on August 17 a deputy saw a column of smoke rising from a wooded area behind Ray’s Food Place on Territorial Highway. Additional deputies and multiple fire personnel, including a helicopter, responded to the scene, authorities said. Sheriff’s officials said fire crews controlled and extinguished the fire.

An investigation determined that a suspect, identified as Christopher James Barnstable, 69, of Eugene, intentionally set the fire, authorities said. Deputies said that Barnstable was arrested and charged with first-degree arson.

