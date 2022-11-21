Man charged with assault after stabbing, Eugene police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after allegedly stabbing another person during a dispute Sunday night, the Eugene Police Department reported.
EPD said the incident happened at about 8:20 p.m. on November 20. Police said multiple officers and a police dog responded to the reported stabbing in a trailer on Ruskin Street. Police said two men who knew each other and lived at the same address had gotten into a physical dispute. Police said that during this dispute, the suspect, later identified as Jacob Adam Baughman, 27, had stabbed the other man.
Police said Baughman was arrested without incident and taken to the Lane County Jail on charges of second-degree assault. The 26-year-old victim was extricated from the trailer and taken to a nearby hospital by Eugene Springfield Fire, according to police.