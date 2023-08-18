Man charged with felony first-degree arson for allegedly starting fire inside home

EUGENE, Ore. – A man who allegedly attempted to start a fire inside a Eugene behavioral health care home late Monday evening was arrested and charged with felony first-degree arson, according to the Eugene Police Department and jail records.
EPD officials said that police responded at 10:48 p.m. on August 14 at the request of the Eugene Springfield Fire officials to a Myers Road home. An investigation determined that a resident had intentionally set a fire inside the home and an employee had told the suspect, identified as Lachlan Proffit, 57, to leave the room, police said. Authorities said that Lachlan complied and eventually left the residence.
When emergency personnel arrived on scene, there was no smoke or fire found and all residents had been evacuated, EPD said. Police said no one was injured in the incident, and when Lachlan returned to the residence on August 16, he was arrested and jailed for first-degree arson.
According to jail records, Proffit is currently in custody at the Lane County Jail as of August 18.