Man charged with murder after victim dies on the way to hospital, police say

FLORENCE, Ore. -- A man is in jail charged with murder on Wednesday, after apparently attacking a man who died while being flown to the hospital, Florence Police Department reported.
Florence police said that at about 9:16 p.m. on November 7, officers were dispatched to a report of a possible dispute on Hemlock Street. Police said that when they arrived, they found a man laying in the front yard of a residence with a major head wound and another man running into the house. Police said that officers secured the area in time for emergency medical services to arrive and attempt to fly the victim, identified as Joseph Holtsberry, 27, to RiverBend Hospital. Police said Holtsberry died while being transported to the hospital.
Police said that as Holtsberry was being prepared for transport, officers searched the home and immediate area for the suspect who allegedly ran as they arrived. Police said they found Pouwel Veenstra, 50, hiding in a bush near the home. Police said an investigation ensued, which led them to arrest Veenstra and send him to the Lane County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.