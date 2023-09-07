Man cited by police after suspicious activity in Amazon Park

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene police are reminding community members the importance of recognizing suspicious activity and what to do about it after repeated reports of suspicious activity at Amazon Park.
21-year-old Tyler Hodson was cited on August 29 following a report of Hodson approaching and commenting on a woman’s child in Amazon Park, sitting partially on her blanket, picking up the child without permission, and hesitating to give the child back.
Other parents reported on social media similar incidents in the same park. Many of the posts had the man’s photos which allowed Police to identify the man. Police eventually spotted Hodson during an area check in the area of East 19th Avenue and Patterson Street area.
Police said that after some resistance, he was taken into custody, cited for harassment, and given a 30-day restriction from visiting Eugene parks.
Reports on social media and to police said Hodson picked up, hugged, followed, and kissed babies and young children without their parents' consent.
Stephanie Coffin was one of many parents who said her child was approached by Hodson, and described her personal experience as “mild” in comparison to other stories.
Coffin said Hodson approached and followed her child before she removed her daughter from the park, but she said she immediately thought the worst.
“I never saw him with any children, which, that’s a red flag within itself,” Coffin said. “To just go and talk to my child without maybe your child next to you, that’s just a red flag; what are your intentions?”
Parents said they are becoming wary of bringing more than one child to play at a time in any park because it can be so stressful to keep an eye on them.
“I don’t think it’s easy to see through those big parks, so if I have one four-year-old going one way and my seven-year-old is going the next way, logistically, as one person I cannot watch them both,” Coffin said. “That’s what happened when that young man, gentleman, approached my four-year-old.”
Eugene dad Alec Sanchez said Amazon Park has started to create somewhat of a community, and this news has been going around.
“I think everyone out here is aware of what’s going on and they watch out after not only their kid but the other kids as well.”
Melinda McLaughlin, Director of Public Information for Eugene Police Department, said it is important to keep an eye out for suspicious activity. Suspicious activity includes any activity or behavior that is out of character for a location and inappropriate interactions toward others.
“It can happen anywhere, not just a park; it’s anywhere where people would congregate, and it can also be anywhere you’re in what I would call a fringe area, which is a place where sometimes people are coming through, but not a whole lot of people in a crowd,” McLaughlin said. “It gives somebody an opportunity to contact you, not saying that was the case, but that’s just in general.”
McLaughlin said some tips for people include reporting suspicious behavior right away, make sure you are getting a good report of the person’s description, if it is safe to do so, get a photo, and get to a safe place.