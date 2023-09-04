Man cited for DUII at Oregon Dunes after crash

REEDSPORT, Ore. – Two people were sent to the hospital and one may be facing charges for driving intoxicated after a dune buggy crash at the Oregon Dunes on Saturday, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the CCSO, at about 7:25 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to a report of a crashed side-by-side in the Hauser Flat area. According to the CCSO, their investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle had been speeding erratically around the dunes before ramping off a hill at a speed of about 70 miles per hour. The vehicle allegedly sailed through the air before crashing nose-first into the ground and catching fire, the CCSO said.
Deputies said several bystanders rushed to help the driver and the passenger of the buggy. The driver, later identified as Jamison Ellis, 43, was found trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Hauser Fire Department and bystanders. Both Ellis and the passenger were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, the CCSO said.
The CCSO said their investigation found evidence that Ellis had been driving under the influence of intoxicants. A responding deputy gave him a citation for DUII. The CCSO said the Coos County District Attorney’s office will make the final determination on criminal charges for Ellis, which may include more charges than the DUII.
The CCSO thanked Hauser Fire Department and the bystanders who rushed to help for their quick response.