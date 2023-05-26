Man cited for DUII two days before crash that killed Cottage Grove couple

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A Cottage Grove couple was killed in a crash on Highway 101 on May 23. The driver involved in the crash had been cited for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants on May 21.

Clayton and Vera Belcher were driving to Bandon when they were hit head on by a Nissan Titan, Oregon State Police said. State police said Heriberto Morado Ledesma drifted into the southbound lane of Highway 101 before colliding with the Belchers. The couple died at the scene. Ledesma and the two passengers in his car were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Just two days earlier, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office cited Ledesma for DUII after he was seen speeding and not staying in his lane in Barview. They say his blood alcohol content was 0.19%, more than twice the legal limit. Investigators said no one was injured or killed at the scene of the first incident. Sergeant Adam Slater with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said the because there were no other charges with the stop, the arresting deputy handled Ledesma the way the law said to.

"A normal DUII with no additional charges is a misdemeanor crime,” Slater said. “Which is actually, you know, you have A, B, C misdemeanor, but a misdemeanor is obviously under a felony. So there were no additional charges in this case. It was simply a misdemeanor. After he was tested he was issued a citation for driving under the influence of intoxicants with a court date to appear."

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office has operated under this DUII policy for more than 25 years. But the Belchers’ family says it has been tougher to grieve knowing Ledesma was accused of breaking the law just two days before.

"My nieces and nephews, they're angry and I don't blame them,” Catrina Stanker, Clayton’s daughter, said. “We're angry, my brother's angry, my kids are angry. Everybody's angry. Because it was just two days before that. And then here he is, getting in another wreck killing people. And they got lucky enough, all three of them got lucky enough that they had to go to the hospital. And they get to go home."

People in the Belcher’s Cottage Grove neighborhood said that without them, things will not be the same.

"We're going to miss them going up and down the road, stopping and talking,” their neighbor Scotty Smith said. “I mean it was just a nice, friendly, very, very good neighbor."

While grieving the loss of her parents, Stanks said she finds comfort knowing they will be remembered as good neighbors.

"It's pretty awesome, because my dad cared about people,” Stanks said. “He cared about their, other people's homes. Made sure that everybody was looking out for each other and that was really cool. Because that doesn't happen anymore. You have a neighbor but you don't even, you know you might wave at them if you see them but you don't have conversations anymore. So it's definitely changed."

The investigation into Tuesday’s crash is still ongoing.