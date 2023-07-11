Man cited, released for DUII after near miss with oncoming car, deputies say

CHARLESTON, Ore. – Authorities said a man who nearly crashed into an oncoming vehicle near Bastendorf Beach last Tuesday was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy saw a red Ford truck nearly hit an oncoming vehicle on Bastendorf Beach Road at about 10:25 p.m. on July 4. The deputy pulled over the driver, identified as Preston Mendez, 33, in the North Bastendorf Beach parking lot, authorities said.
CCSO officials said the deputy determined Mendez was intoxicated and also found an open alcoholic beverage container in the vehicle’s center console. Mendez failed a breathalyzer test and was cited for DUII and reckless driving, sheriff’s deputies said.
Authorities said that Mendez had an extraditable warrant out of Texas for a traffic crime. Instead of being jailed, sheriff’s officials said Mendez was released to a sober adult due to capacity restrictions at the Coos County Jail.