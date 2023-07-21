Man convicted in roommate's murder faces life in prison

EUGENE, Ore. – A man convicted earlier in July of second-degree murder for killing his roommate in 2021 faces life in prison, according to Lane County District Attorney Patricia Perlow.

The DA’s office said that James Paul Cable, 40, was found guilty of second-degree murder and assault on a public safety officer following a five-day trial that began on July 11. The assault charge stemmed from Cable’s assault on a Eugene police detective after he was arrested, the district attorney’s office said.

Authorities said that the Eugene Police Department responded to a home near 24th Avenue and Monroe Street at about 1 a.m. on November 18, 2021. Officers located Cable in the home with blood stains on his clothing and person, according to the D.A.’s office. Lane County District Attorney officials said that police also found the deceased victim, Daniel K. Pizzutti, 35, in the home, who they determined died of multiple blunt force head injuries and had been stabbed in the heart. Eugene police arrested and charged Cable with second-degree murder, the DA’s office said.

The District Attorney said during the trial Cable claimed to have no memory of the murder and could not have formed the intent to kill Pizzutti due to his extensive use of ketamine and nitrous oxide before the crime.

Cable will have to serve a minimum of 25 years in prison before being considered for parole, the District Attorney’s office said.

District Attorney’s office officials said Cable will be sentenced on Monday, July 24, at 2 p.m.