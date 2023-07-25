Man convicted in roommate's murder sentenced to life in prison

UPDATE: James Paul Cable has been sentenced to life in prison. He may be able to be released on parole after serving 25 years of that sentence.

EUGENE, Ore. – A man convicted earlier in July of second-degree murder for killing his roommate in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, according to Lane County District Attorney Patricia Perlow.

The DA’s office said that James Paul Cable, 40, was found guilty of second-degree murder and assault on a public safety officer following a five-day trial that began on July 11. The assault charge stemmed from Cable’s assault on a Eugene police detective after he was arrested, the district attorney’s office said.

Authorities said that the Eugene Police Department responded to a home near 24th Avenue and Monroe Street at about 1 a.m. on November 18, 2021. Officers located Cable in the home with blood stains on his clothing and person, according to the D.A.’s office. Lane County District Attorney officials said that police also found the deceased victim, Daniel K. Pizzutti, 35, in the home, who they determined died of multiple blunt force head injuries and had been stabbed in the heart. Eugene police arrested and charged Cable with second-degree murder, the DA’s office said.

The District Attorney said during the trial Cable claimed to have no memory of the murder and could not have formed the intent to kill Pizzutti due to his extensive use of ketamine and nitrous oxide before the crime.

On July 24, Cable was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder as well as a concurrent sentence of just over two years for assaulting a public safety officer. Eugene police said Cable may be able to go out on parole after serving 25 years of his sentence.