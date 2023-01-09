 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 35 kt, with gusts up to 45 kt this
morning. Winds will gradually ease through this afternoon. Seas
13 to 17 ft, with dominant period 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...BUILDING SEAS AND POTENTIALLY STRONG WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...

The active weather pattern of the past few days will continue
through much of the week. Another strong low pressure system is
expected to settle over the eastern Pacific Wednesday through
Thursday. Gale force wind gusts to 45 kt are likely over the
outer waters beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday evening. There is a low probability of storm force gusts
over the outer waters Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Elevated sea conditions are also expected to impact the waters.
Combined seas to 20 feet are forecast to develop over the outer
waters early Thursday and peak near 25 feet Thursday afternoon. Seas
around 20 feet are likely in the inner waters, including bar entrances,
with potential breakers 25 to 30 feet.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions. Coastal
bar navigation will be extremely difficult.

Man convicted of shooting at police officer dies in prison

  • Updated
  • 0
Edward P Dungan

Edward P Dungan

UMATILLA, Ore. -- A Lane County man who was convicted in 2018 of shooting an Oregon State Police Trooper has passed away in prison, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.

According to court documents, Edward P. Dungan, then 31, fired a gun at an OSP trooper during a traffic stop in September 2017. Documents state that the trooper was hit, but was saved by his bulletproof vest and was able to return fire. After being arrested, Dungan pleaded guilty to charges including attempted aggravated murder, second-degree assault, and attempting to evade police in April 2018, and entered Oregon Department of Corrections custody later that month.

According to the Department of Corrections, Dungan died in the evening of January 8, 2023 while incarcerated at the Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla. Dungan was 36, and his earliest possible release date would have been September 11, 2036. The DOC said the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the state medical examiner is working to determine a cause of death.

Recommended for you