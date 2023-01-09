Man convicted of shooting at police officer dies in prison

UMATILLA, Ore. -- A Lane County man who was convicted in 2018 of shooting an Oregon State Police Trooper has passed away in prison, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.
According to court documents, Edward P. Dungan, then 31, fired a gun at an OSP trooper during a traffic stop in September 2017. Documents state that the trooper was hit, but was saved by his bulletproof vest and was able to return fire. After being arrested, Dungan pleaded guilty to charges including attempted aggravated murder, second-degree assault, and attempting to evade police in April 2018, and entered Oregon Department of Corrections custody later that month.
According to the Department of Corrections, Dungan died in the evening of January 8, 2023 while incarcerated at the Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla. Dungan was 36, and his earliest possible release date would have been September 11, 2036. The DOC said the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the state medical examiner is working to determine a cause of death.