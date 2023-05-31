Man crashes vehicle while fleeing police, deputies say

EUGENE, Ore. – A man accused of domestic assault fled from authorities and was arrested after he crashed the vehicle he was driving near Lorane, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
LCSO said they received a report on May 29 at about 11:45 a.m. of a domestic violence suspect allegedly holding his victim against her will. Sheriff’s officials said they received a report that the victim had been strangled and assault on the evening of May 28.
Sheriff’s deputies located the victim’s white Toyota car at a Eugene area park, authorities said. Sheriff’s officials said the suspect, identified as Bradley Allen Evenson, 36, fled the area in the victim’s car, upon spotting the deputies. Deputies initially lost sight of the vehicle, but spotted it later near Lorane, authorities said.
LCSO officials said a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy and Oregon State Police trooper attempted to stop Evenson, but Evenson instead led authorities on a short pursuit that ended when Evenson crashed the car. Authorities found the victim in the car with Evenson, LCSO officials said.
Authorities said that Evenson was arrested and charged with strangulation, fourth-degree assault, menacing, eluding by vehicle, reckless endangering, reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and second-degree criminal mischief. He was lodged at the Lane County Jail, sheriff’s officials said.
Sheriff’s deputies said the case is under continued investigation and additional charges against Evenson are being considered.