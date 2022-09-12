Man dead after barricade situation in Springfield ends in shots fired

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - A man is dead after barricading himself and a female hostage inside a Springfield home for hours, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
About 3:52pm, the Sheriff's office got a 911 call from a child inside a home on south Ash and south 2nd street. The caller said a mom and step-father were in a fight.
Deputies arrived at 4:05 p.m. and learned that seven kids, ranging in ages from one to eleven years old, were inside. Deputies said the home was being used as a daycare.
Deputies were able to get the kids out of the house, but the man barricaded himself inside, using the woman as a hostage. The woman was believed to be hurt at the time.
At 4:19 p.m. the man started to shout, saying he had a gun, that he was going to ''blow her head off'' and that he wanted to die.
The Lane County Sheriff's Office activated their Special Response Team, along with the Crisis Negotiation Team. Their tactical team also responded, and negotiations started over the phone with the man. There was also a deputy right by the house who was able to speak with him as well.
The conversations continued until 9:31 p.m., but shortly after, units reported that shots had been fired. It is unknown how many shots were fired and by whom.
Fire and EMS personnel were already staged down the street and quickly responded. Inside the home they discovered that the man was dead and the woman had been shot as well. The woman was taken to the hospital and early reports show she has non-life threatening injuries.
Two deputies fired their guns, but it is unknown if they shot the man, or if they were inside the home at the time of the shooting. It is also unknown who fired first.
The Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team has been activated and the two deputies involved are now on administrative leave. This is normal in these situations. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.
This scene is expected to be active for several more hours because of the scale of the investigation.