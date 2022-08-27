Man dead following crash on Highway 42 near Tenmile

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police Troopers said just before 1 p.m. Friday, they responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 42 near milepost 64 near Tenmile.
Troopers said Bruce Tims, 56, of Dillard was driving westbound in a brown Chevrolet truck when he went into the ditch, through a fence, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash, police said.
Troopers said Tims was pronounced dead at the scene. They also said passenger Ronald Knowtt, 48, of Drain was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.