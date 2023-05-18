Man dies after falling into Calapooia River, fire officials say

SWEET HOME, Ore. – A 58-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon after falling into the Calapooia River, Sweet Home Fire District officials said.
Fire officials said the fire district was dispatched for a water rescue at 3:22 p.m. on May 16 after receiving a report a man who went missing while walking along the river with his dogs.
The man’s wife reportedly witnessed him fall into the river and float around a bend, fire officials said. Officials said she drove down the road to get cell service and call 911 when his dogs returned without him.
Officials said that fire crews responded to the area where the man was last seen and conducted a search along the river. The man was located face down and unresponsive in the water and was extricated, authorities said.
Sweet Home fire officials said efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said there were no signs intoxicants were a factor in the incident.
Sweet Home Fire District officials said local waters are still cold with a high seasonal flow in area rivers and streams and remind the public to exercise caution around all water ways. Life jackets are available for loan at the Sweet Home Fire District’s main station, authorities said.