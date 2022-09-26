Man dies of injuries in hospital after head-on collision

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man who was involved in a head-on collision on Camp Creek Road on Saturday has died of his injuries, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports.
The LCSO says they received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Camp Creek Road in the general area of the Easy Lane intersection at about 1:27 p.m. on September 24. Deputies said they responded to find a Toyota Tacoma driven by Austin McKee, 26, of Springfield, had crossed into the opposing lane of traffic for an unknown reason and struck a Chevrolet Silverado head-on. The LCSO says McKee was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, and later died at the hospital from his injuries.
Deputies said the driver of the Silverado was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash, saying the reason McKee crossed into the oncoming lane is currently unknown. They did say that evidence of drug use was located at the scene.