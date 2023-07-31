Man drowned after kayak capsized on Willamette River

JASPER, Ore. – Authorities said that a kayaker drowned on Saturday afternoon after his kayak flipped over on the Willamette River.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a water rescue at about 4:30 p.m. on July 29, sheriff’s officials said. LCSO officials said a kayaker traveling downstream from the Middlefork Boat Launch struck a log, flipped over, and did not resurface after his kayak became entangled in the log.
A second person floating behind on an innertube tethered to the kayak safely made their way to shore, sheriff’s officials said. Authorities said the Lane County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol and Lane County Search and Rescue located and pulled the male victim from underwater and brought him ashore, but were unable to revive him.
The victim was not wearing a life jacket but a life jacket was found attached to his kayak, sheriff’s officials said. LCSO said that the victim’s identity is being withheld at this time.