 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued the Air
Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect
until noon PDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least
Monday night.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Man drowned after kayak capsized on Willamette River

  • Updated
  • 0
Lane County Sheriff's Office

JASPER, Ore. – Authorities said that a kayaker drowned on Saturday afternoon after his kayak flipped over on the Willamette River.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a water rescue at about 4:30 p.m. on July 29, sheriff’s officials said. LCSO officials said a kayaker traveling downstream from the Middlefork Boat Launch struck a log, flipped over, and did not resurface after his kayak became entangled in the log.

A second person floating behind on an innertube tethered to the kayak safely made their way to shore, sheriff’s officials said. Authorities said the Lane County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol and Lane County Search and Rescue located and pulled the male victim from underwater and brought him ashore, but were unable to revive him.

The victim was not wearing a life jacket but a life jacket was found attached to his kayak, sheriff’s officials said. LCSO said that the victim’s identity is being withheld at this time.

Tags

Recommended for you