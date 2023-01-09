Man faces assault charges after shooting another, Eugene police say

EUGENE, Ore. – A man who was arrested on Saturday for allegedly shooting another man heard charges in court Monday afternoon, according to court documents.
According to Eugene Police Department, officers responded to a reported gunshot wound on Allane Lane near Bethel Drive at about 10:40 a.m. on January 7. Police said the suspect, later identified as Dustin William Harris, 31, left the scene after allegedly shooting the victim and was eventually arrested just north of Eugene. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by Eugene Springfield Fire, according to police.
According to court documents, charges were handed down at about 11:19 a.m. on January 9. Harris faces charges of second-degree assault with a firearm, unlawful use of a firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.