Man faces manslaughter charges following fatal crash near Riddle in August

DOUGLAS, Ore.- An arrest has been made in a crash that killed three people in August.
The crash happened in the 18000-block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle on August 16th, 2022.
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, detectives arrested 21-year-old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths.
Officials said the investigation lead detectives to believe that Carleton was intoxicated at the time of the crash which killed Myrtle Creek residents Janeva Hodgson, age 20, and her 18-year-old brother Caleb Hodgson along with 16-year-old Kiya Speckman of Riddle.
They said Carleton was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on three counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree.
Investigators have continued investigating the incident since it occurred a month ago, but encourages anyone with information to come forward by calling (541) 440-4458.