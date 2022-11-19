 Skip to main content
Man facing murder charge as police investigate alleged assault on LTD bus

  • Updated
  • 0
Derek Dinnell

EUGENE, Ore.-- A man is facing a second degree murder charge as police investigate an alleged assault on a Lane Transit District bus Saturday.

30-year-old Derek Dinnell was booked into Lane County Jail.

According to the Lane County Jail inmate website, Dinnell's case number matches the police case number for the assault. We're still waiting on EPD to confirm whether Dinnell is the suspect in this case.

Police said the assault happened around 9:00 a.m. on the EMX stop on 11th Avenue east of Kincaid.

According to police, a man hit another man on a bus.

KEZI has reached out to LTD for a comment. 

Forensics

A forensics team was seen investigating the scene Saturday afternoon.

