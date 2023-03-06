Man found dead after being swept out to sea at Oregon Coast park

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. -- A California man is dead after he was swept out to sea in what Oregon State Police called a “fatal incident” on the Oregon Coast on Saturday.
According to OSP, on March 4 at about 5 p.m., OSP troopers responded to Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area to help rescue a man who had been swept into the ocean after falling from a rocky bluff. OSP said the man, identified as Henry Minh Hoang, 25, of West Covina, California, had been hiking beyond a safety fence when he slipped and fell about 20 feet down to the water’s edge. Troopers said Hoang was knocked unconscious by the fall and swept into the ocean by the waves.
OSP said witnesses lost sight of Hoang, and their rescue effort transitioned into a recovery operation. OSP said their recovery effort had to be suspended until Sunday, March 5, but at 4:30 p.m. that day Hoang was found deceased on the shoreline, at the bottom of a nearby cliff. OSP said his body was recovered and taken to a local funeral home.