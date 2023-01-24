 Skip to main content
Man found dead in Willamette River after allegedly falling in

Lane County Sheriff's Office

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was found dead underwater in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon after allegedly falling into the water Monday evening, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Eugene Springfield Fire said.

According to Eugene Springfield Fire, at about 5:30 p.m. on January 23, ESF, the LCSO, and Eugene Police Department all responded to a request for a rescue on the Willamette River near the Ferry Street Bridge. According to ESF, bystanders told officials that they had tried to help a person who had gone underwater, but had not resurfaced. ESF said they used rescue boats and a thermal-imaging drone from EPD, but were not able to find the missing person after an intense search.

Efforts to retrieve the man went over to the LCSO, who fruitlessly continued the search for some time. On Tuesday, January 24, LCSO search and rescue personnel returned to the scene and continued the search. The LCSO said the body of a deceased man was found underwater by divers just after 1 p.m. near the Ferry Street Bridge.

The identity of the deceased man has not yet been released. Eugene Police Department is conducting an investigation.

