Man found dead in Willamette River; Eugene police investigating

EUGENE, Ore. – Police are investigating after a a dead man was pulled from the Willamette River in Eugene Wednesday morning, the Eugene Police Department reported.
According to Eugene Police Department, at about 10:52 a.m. on August 2, emergency responders heard reports of a person face-down in the Willamette River just east of the Ferry Street Bridge. Several rescue boats and other emergency vehicles rushed to the scene to try to mount a rescue.
EPD said Eugene Springfield Fire personnel recovered the person from the river to find the man was deceased. Police said the Medical Examiner was called to the scene, and is inspecting the body for any clues as to how the man died. Eugene police said an investigation is underway to try to find the circumstances of the man's death.