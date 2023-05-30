Man found with fentanyl and methamphetamine while being booked, deputies say

COOS BAY, Ore. – Authorities said that a Coos County man being searched while being booked at the Coos County Jail on Saturday afternoon was found to possess fentanyl and methamphetamine.
While conducting a search of Jeremiah West, an adult in custody at the jail, on May 27, a deputy found a substantial amount of methamphetamine and about 40 blue pills with markings matching those of fentanyl, Coos County sheriff’s officials said.
CCSO officials said that West was being booked into the jail on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass and misdemeanor criminal conspiracy to commit a crime.
Potential new charges could include two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, sheriff’s officials said. CCSO said that in order for to be charged with supplying contraband, a suspect would have to demonstrate substantial effort to hide the property beyond the initial inventory.
CCSO said that West was conditionally released from the jail in accordance with Senate Bill 48. In effect since July 2022, the bill removed the previous bail system for release and instead based a suspect’s release before their trial date upon their community risk level, according to the bill’s summary.