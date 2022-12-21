 Skip to main content
Man hit by car after walking into traffic, Eugene police report

EUGENE, Ore. – Traffic was slowed on Coburg Road Tuesday night after a man was hit by a car and thrown under another stopped vehicle, Eugene police said.

Eugene Police Department said officers and Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a reported crash on Coburg Road and Oakmont Way at about 8:36 p.m. on December 20. Police said they arrived to find a 56-year-old man had been struck by an SUV and was under a second vehicle, which fortunately had been stopped in the center lane. Police clarified that the second vehicle had not struck the man. Police said that while officers helped with traffic and conducted an investigation of the incident, the man was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said their investigation showed that the SUV’s driver, a 23-year-old woman, had been traveling North on Coburg Road just before the incident. Police said the man had been on a bus and left it at the stop at 311 Coburg Road. Police said he walked to the rear of the bus, then walked out into the roadway without stopping for oncoming traffic, at which point the SUV struck him. He was thrown under the second vehicle after the impact, according to police.

Police said the man was issued a citation for failing to yield to a vehicle.

