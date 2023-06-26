Man in Coquille arrested for hit-and-run and improper use of 911

COQUILE, Ore. – After calling 911 claiming to be blocked into a parking lot, a man was arrested Saturday night on charges of improperly using 911 and hit-and-run following an investigation, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.
The CCSO said at around 11:20 p.m. on June 24, Cristopher Cook, 38, called the Coos County Dispatch Center saying that a vehicle was blocking him in a parking lot on Finley Loop, just outside of Coquille. However, according to a CCSO deputy, Cook’s vehicle and the other vehicle were both able to freely move through the large area they were parked in.
According to an investigation by CCSO, during a verbal dispute, Cook allegedly backed into the other person’s car causing physical damage.
After allegedly refusing to exchange insurance information with the other driver, Cook was arrested and transported to Coos County Jail for hit-and-run and improper use of 911, according to the CCSO. Cook was then released under Senate Bill 48 with a promise to appear in court.