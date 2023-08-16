Man injured in downtown Eugene stabbing

EUGENE, Ore. – Police responded early on Wednesday morning to a report of a man who was stabbed in downtown Eugene, according to authorities.
Eugene police said that the victim was a man in his 50s who reported the incident at about 4:52 a.m. on August 16, which happened in the 300 block of West 7th Avenue near the Eugene Park Blocks. The victim told police that he didn’t know the suspects, who were described as three men with a puppy, one of whom was heavy-set and about 5’10” tall, according to the Eugene Police Department.
EPD said they responded to the scene and called out a K9 officer to track the suspects. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries, authorities said. Police officials said the incident is under continued investigation.