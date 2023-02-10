Man jailed after allegedly recording women in bathrooms, Eugene police say

EUGENE, Ore. – A man who would allegedly follow women into restrooms and record them has been jailed after reportedly being caught and restrained by a victim’s boyfriend until police could arrive, according to the Eugene Police Department. Now, Eugene police are asking for any other victims to come forward.
According to EPD, officers responded to a report of a dispute involving a man restraining another man at a WinCo on Barger Drive in Eugene at about 6:45 p.m. on February 7. When officers arrived, they said they were told that the man being restrained had allegedly been recording a woman in the restroom.
According to officers, the woman discovered the suspect, later identified as Bryant Aguilar-Beltran, 21, filming her while she was in the WinCo restroom stall. Police were told the victim’s boyfriend was waiting outside for her, and when she told him of the incident, he confronted Aguilar-Beltran as he left the restroom. The suspect allegedly pushed past the boyfriend and tried to run away, but the boyfriend said he chased him down and tackled him to the ground outside the store and held him down until police arrived.
Aguilar-Beltran was taken to the Lane County Jail and charged with first-degree invasion of personal privacy.
According to EPD, a follow-up investigation revealed more videos of a similar nature in Aguilar-Beltran’s possession, allegedly taken around the time of the incident at WinCo. Police said the women in the recordings have yet to be identified. In addition, police also said they are investigating an incident involving Aguilar-Beltran from the same WinCo that occurred on November 9, 2022, and a similar incident that happened on August 19, 2022 at The Hippie Museum in Springfield. In both incidents, the women being surreptitiously recorded have not been identified.
Eugene police said their Violent Crimes Unit is following up on the case, and is seeking to speak with other women who may have used the women’s restroom at the Barger Drive WinCo between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on February 7, or who may have used the restroom at The Hippie Museum on August 19, 2022. Detectives are also asking for any information on other unreported sexually-based incidents involving Aguilar-Beltran. Those with information are asked to contact Detective Jed McGuire at 541-682-6308 or via email.