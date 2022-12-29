Man jailed after allegedly stabbing another during argument, Eugene police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is facing an assault charge after allegedly stabbing another man during an argument on Tuesday, Eugene Police Department said.
According to EPD, officers responded to a Dari Mart at 111 Monroe St. at about 6:45 p.m. on December 27 after a stabbing was reported. Police said they arrived to find a man in his 50s had been stabbed during an argument with another man. Police said they provided emergency medical assistance until Eugene Springfield Fire arrived to take the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.
EPD said the suspect, later identified as Bryan William Koch, 37, left the scene and was not spotted after police checked the area. However, Lane County Jail records show Koch was arrested on December 28, and remains in custody as of about 10 a.m. on December 29. Police said Koch faces a charge of first-degree assault, and that an investigation is ongoing.