...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
4 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 7 to 12 ft at 13 seconds and
southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 13 seconds and south
winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. Small Craft
Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Man jailed after allegedly stabbing another during argument, Eugene police say

Police lights

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is facing an assault charge after allegedly stabbing another man during an argument on Tuesday, Eugene Police Department said.

According to EPD, officers responded to a Dari Mart at 111 Monroe St. at about 6:45 p.m. on December 27 after a stabbing was reported. Police said they arrived to find a man in his 50s had been stabbed during an argument with another man. Police said they provided emergency medical assistance until Eugene Springfield Fire arrived to take the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

EPD said the suspect, later identified as Bryan William Koch, 37, left the scene and was not spotted after police checked the area. However, Lane County Jail records show Koch was arrested on December 28, and remains in custody as of about 10 a.m. on December 29. Police said Koch faces a charge of first-degree assault, and that an investigation is ongoing.

