Man jailed after firing a gun at a driver on Interstate 5, state police say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A man accused of firing a gun at a driver on Interstate 5 Sunday night is in jail facing several charges, according to the Oregon State Police.
OSP said they got a call from a driver on November 6 that a passenger in a sedan fire two shots at his vehicle while he was driving southbound on I-5 between Scotts Valley and the Yoncalla-Drain exit. Troopers said that when they pulled over the vehicle, the suspect, later identified as Abdul Blair, 30, took 15 oxycodone pills and started to dry heave when they tried to question him. Troopers said they took Blair to the hospital to be treated for a potential overdose, and then took him to jail.
OSP said they recovered a gun that they suspect Blair threw out of the vehicle. Blair is charged with menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is due back in court on Monday, November 14.