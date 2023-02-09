Man passes away from injuries suffered in head-on crash

REEDSPORT, Ore. -- A head-on crash on Highway 101 Thursday morning turned out to be fatal for one driver, according to Oregon State Police.
OSP said they and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 just south of Reedsport at about 10:15 a.m. on February 9. Troopers said their initial investigation found a red Ford Mustang had been traveling north on Highway 101 when it crossed the center line for unknown reasons and crashed into a southbound pick-up truck towing a boat on a trailer.
Troopers said the driver of the Mustang, identified as Dustin Ray Fish, 36, was taken to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the pick-up truck was taken to an area hospital with non-fatal injuries.