Man passes away from injuries suffered in head-on crash

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 11 to 15 ft at 14 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 16 ft at 16 seconds
and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Small Craft
Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 11 to 15 ft at 14 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 16 ft at 16 seconds
and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Small Craft
Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Man passes away from injuries suffered in head-on crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

REEDSPORT, Ore. -- A head-on crash on Highway 101 Thursday morning turned out to be fatal for one driver, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said they and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 just south of Reedsport at about 10:15 a.m. on February 9. Troopers said their initial investigation found a red Ford Mustang had been traveling north on Highway 101 when it crossed the center line for unknown reasons and crashed into a southbound pick-up truck towing a boat on a trailer.

Troopers said the driver of the Mustang, identified as Dustin Ray Fish, 36, was taken to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the pick-up truck was taken to an area hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Tags

Recommended for you